Tom Holland Wants to Work with Margot Robbie

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally playing in theaters everywhere, but it’s not the only fun content featuring the star-studded cast. The press tour for the film has proven to be one of the best ever, with loads of hilarious clips featuring Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio). In a recent interview, Holland was asked which stars he’d like to work with in the future, and the actor named-dropped Margot Robbie.



Tom Holland talks about Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/jeoaxwLuv9 — best of margot (@badpostmargots) July 5, 2019

“I’d really like to work with Margot Robbie actually. I think she’s really talented,” Holland replied.

“You just named like three people who always work together,” Gyllenhaal pointed out. (Since the video was shared by a Margot Robbie fan account, it doesn’t include the first two actors Holland mentioned, but it’s clear by Gyllenhaal’s response that they’re all in Quentin Tarantino‘s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.)

“Yeah, well, I like their movies. Their movies are really good, man,” Holland argued.

“So, you basically wanna be in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Gyllenhaal said.

“I wish I was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That would’ve been so cool,” Holland answered.

“So that’s basically what he’s saying,” Gyllenhaal added.

There’s nothing wrong with that, Jake! In fact, it’s not the first time Holland has made it clear he wants to work with Tarantino.

“Thor: Raganrok is my favorite one, which is also Quentin Tarantino’s favorite Marvel movie,” Holland explained in a previous interview. “Which means he watches these movies, which means he might watch this movie, which means I might be in a Tarantino movie.”

Hopefully, Tarantino gets the chance to catch more films that feature Holland. In the meantime, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.