Marvel Announces ‘Tony Stark: Iron Man’

Tony Stark is back and he’s ready to reclaim his armor as Iron Man.

Marvel Comics has announced Tony Stark: Iron Man #1, a relaunch of the Invincible Iron Man ongoing series with writer Dan Slott (Amazing Spider-Man) and Valerio Schiti (Guardians of the Galaxy). Slott tells Nerdist that his approach to the series is something between Black Mirror and Rick and Morty.

“He doesn’t come from a distant planet,” Slott said. “He wasn’t bitten by a radioactive spider. He took his own two hands and built everything he needs to stand side-by-side with Asgardian gods and super-soldiers! He’s always going to push the boundaries of science and tech to build a world he wants, and that’s going to lead to stories that go to insane places.”

Schiti says he’s drawing inspiration from everything from “animated series like Transformers, [to] manga like Gundam or Ghost in the Shell, to robots like Mazinger Z or Steel Jeeg. In the movies Tony Stark creates and collects his armor in his garage, like some sort of petrolhead. So I immediately looked for race cars. But then I thought: why just cars? So now I have hundreds of images of planes, boats, spaceships, factory robots, prototypes… my Pinterest folders are exploding!”

He also says readers will get to see “hundreds of different armors in this series. To me this is heaven. To do new designs is one of my favorite things in comics, and here I have the chance to play with such an iconic character, to try different styles, to use classic suits, and to create new and extraordinary armors.”

Tony Stark: Iron Man sees Tony returning after some time out of commission after the events of Civil War II. Slott says that, despite this being Marvel’s “fresh start,” the new Iron Man series will carry everything that came before with it.

“Everything counts,” Slott told us. “We’re going to play fair with all that’s happened to Tony from the very beginning all the way through to the most current runs. If you’re a longtime Marvel fan, I want you to know: ALL the continuity counts. The legacy counts. But if you’re one of the billions of people on this Earth who only knows Iron Man from the movies, you can jump on right here for a fresh start.”

Tony Stark: Iron Man joins a growing list of Marvel fresh start new titles and relaunches, including Captain America, Black Panther, Avengers, Thor, The Immortal Hulk, Doctor Strange, and Venom.