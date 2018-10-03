The Internet is Comparing Trump’s Presidential Alert to Thanos’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

If you’ve been on the Internet – or near a mobile device – today, odds are you’ve seen something about the “Presidential Alert”.

The notification popped up on cell phones across the country earlier today, as a way for FEMA to test its system to announce national emergencies in the future. The alert, which can not be turned off, hit quite a lot of cell phones — but not all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As some have been quick to joke, the fact that not everyone’s phone got the alert feels weirdly familiar — almost like “The Snap” that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War. The random nature of who got the alert on the phone, as well as the fact that the alert wasn’t entirely announced beforehand, has birthed quite a lot of comparisons to Thanos‘ decision to turn half of the universe to dust. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

A Theory

The people who didn’t receive the #PresidentialAlert are probably the same people who would have died when Thanos snapped his fingers. — Delaney Strunk (@delaknee) October 3, 2018

Welp.

okay so only like half of the US got the presidential alert so it is confirmed that trump is thanos and the ones who didn’t get the alert are getting snapped — lauren ︽✵︽ (@captaindanverz) October 3, 2018

Perfectly Balanced

two out of four people in this room did not receive the presidential alert

…

trump basically thanos — Deepak Kumar (@_kumarde) October 3, 2018

A Second Option

i thought thanos snapped for a second but it was just trump hittin everyone with the “you up?” text — grilled spooked nacho ? @ NYCC (@AwestruckVox) October 3, 2018

One Opinion

Thanos killing you > trump texting you https://t.co/MIojnUVbtM — Fernie (@Nandersssss) October 3, 2018

You Were Spared

Seeing tweets about who did get the #PresidentialAlert and who did not kinda feels like those of us that didn’t get it got spared from Thanos’ snap. pic.twitter.com/4jXy27tjXi — Michael MPH (@PhillyPartTwo) October 3, 2018

Dread It, Run From It…