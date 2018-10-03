Marvel

The Internet is Comparing Trump’s Presidential Alert to Thanos’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

If you’ve been on the Internet – or near a mobile device – today, odds are you’ve seen something about the “Presidential Alert”.

The notification popped up on cell phones across the country earlier today, as a way for FEMA to test its system to announce national emergencies in the future. The alert, which can not be turned off, hit quite a lot of cell phones — but not all.

As some have been quick to joke, the fact that not everyone’s phone got the alert feels weirdly familiar — almost like “The Snap” that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War. The random nature of who got the alert on the phone, as well as the fact that the alert wasn’t entirely announced beforehand, has birthed quite a lot of comparisons to Thanos‘ decision to turn half of the universe to dust. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

