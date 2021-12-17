Twitter Trolls Spider-Man: No Way Home By Putting Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Bio

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theatres at the end of the year, and there have been many casting rumors surrounding the film. Back in December, a ton of casting reports hit the Internet with huge names being teased like Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. However, the biggest rumors of them all have been former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Current Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, has denied those casting rumors, but that's not stopping people from having their fun. In fact, Twitter's official account just trolled the Spider-Man account about it.

"Writing bios today, who wants one?" @Twitter wrote. "What you got for me?" @SpiderManMovie asked. "#SpiderManNoWayHome starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, only in movie theaters this Christmas," Twitter replied. Unsurprisingly, the Spider-Man account has yet to reply. You can check out the interaction in the tweets below:

#SpiderManNoWayHome starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, only in movie theaters this Christmas. — Twitter (@Twitter) March 4, 2021

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon about Maguire and Garfield. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Sorry, Tom, but we're not buying it!

ComicBook.com recently asked Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about the new Spider-Man movie's connection to WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and he gave a classic evasive answer with a few hints sprinkled in.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel, which is set to feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Do you think Tom Holland is telling the truth about the Spider-Man cameos? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.