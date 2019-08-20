Two New Spider-Man Films with Tom Holland Reportedly Being Developed

Spider-Man was one of the biggest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems that status has been flung into total uncertainty. A new report from Deadline is saying Sony Pictures is splitting up with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, and that is not all. It turns out there are some more movies in the works for Tom Holland.

According to this new report, sources told Deadline “there are two more Spider-Man films in the works” at the moment. There are no details on what the films may be about or who is taking lead on their creative side. However, the report does say director Jon Watts would be overseeing the films with Holland starring.

This news would come as a welcome bit of information to fans if it weren’t for the last addition. As the report says, Feige likely will not be the lead creative producer of either movie unless “something dramatic happens” between the companies.

As for the larger report, Deadline writes that a Disney-Sony stand-off is to blame for the Spider-Man issue. Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige is said to be removed from any further Spider-Man movies because the companies failed to figure out amicable co-financing terms. The dispute reportedly began several months ago with top executives, and Sony decides to “essentially” nix Feige and Marvel Studios from the equation.

So far, there is no word on what this means for Spider-Man and his canon status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are hoping a deal will come through for the beloved superhero, but it looks like things aren’t going so well for Queen’s friendliest neighbor spider.

Are you surprised by this Spider-Man big news? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

