Venom 2 Officially Recut as Christmas Rom-Com by Sony

In the time between the first Venom movie and this year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, series star Tom Hardy and Sony Pictures decided to embrace the thing that fans loved so much about the first chapter, the chaotic relationship between Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal. Even ahead of the release of the sequel there was talk from Hardy and director Andy Serkis about how the film was kind of a love story between the unlikely couple and now Sony has made it official. A new promo for the home media release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, published on IGN but edited by Sony, has re-edited the movie into a holiday rom-com just in time for Christmas. See it for yourself below!

“The film is a love story – but not the love story you might think,” Serkis said of the movie in Sony’s press notes. “It’s very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points and low points; Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other. But they have to be with each other – they can’t live without each other. That’s companionship – love – the things that relationships are really about.”

The good news for Venom fans, those that ship him and Eddie and those that do not, is that a third film is already on the way. Fans also have the potential crossover between Venom and Spider-Man to look forward to, a long in the works event that was teased in Let There Be Carnage’s post-credit scene.

“We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home,” producer Amy Pascal confirmed to ComicBook.com in a new interview.

“You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it is inherent,” Feige revealed about the crossover between the two. “So the minute Sony made their Venom movie and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as he has become as Venom, then the obvious question is then, ‘How do we start to merge them?’”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available on digital platforms and will debut on, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14th.