Venom 2: Tom Hardy Teases Venom vs. Carnage

Marvel fans are getting excited for Venom 2, as the sequel film will finally bring the fan-favorite villain Carnage to the big screen, played by Woody Harrelson. Well, the hype train for Carnage’s big-screen debut is about to pick up serious speed, as Venom star Tom Hardy has taken to IG to drop one of his signature teases for the iconic big battle between Venom and his serial killer offspring. Ever the thespian, Hardy uses a classic theater symbol to convey the Shakespearean dance between “father” and “son” that will be at the heart of Venom 2‘s story.

Check out the Venom vs. Carnage teaser from Tom Hardy, below:

W3’R’V3N0M2 ~ 💯🔥🙏🏼👊🏻💥♠️🇬🇧🇺🇸– Tom Hardy

If you’re unaware of the meaning behind the tease, in the comics the Venom symbiote gives “birth” to an offspring while Eddie Brock is locked up in an institute for the criminally insane. That offspring symbiote manages to escape into the institute plumbing where it eventually comes across one Cletus Kasady, a convicted serial killer and sociopath. Powered by the symbiote, Kasady becomes the nightmare supervillain known as Carnage, and goes on a killing spree until the combined efforts of Venom and Spider-Man bring him down.

Casting rumors have revealed that Marvel supervillain Shriek will also be in Venom 2, suggesting that the film could actually be adapting Carnage’s second big kill spree in the comics – an event known as “Maximum Carnage”. In that story, Carnage breaks loose of Ravencroft Institute and gathers a gang of killers to terrorize NYC – starting with recruiting a fellow inmate named Shriek as his lieutenant / girlfriend. Again, that gang of killers requires Venom to reach out to Spider-Man for a helping hand – which has some Marvel fans speculating that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be in Venom 2, a crossover that’s now very much possibly under the terms of the renewed deal between Sony and Marvel Studios.

One thing is for sure, though: the presence of LOTR and POTA star Andy Serkis in the director’s chair has fans very excited.

Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2, 2020.