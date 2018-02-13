Marvel Reveals Venom 30th Anniversary Variants

This year’s a big milestone for Venom, and Marvel is celebrating with a host of slick new variant covers.

See what we did there…host…get it, because oh whatever, it was clever, just accept it. In any case, Marvel is celebrating Venom’s 30th anniversary in style by debuting 20 new variant covers that will hit in March. The covers will appear across Marvel’s line of titles, including books like Avengers, Black Panther, Marvel 2-In-One, X-Men: Red, and yes, Venom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at some of the variants in the gallery, and the full list of variants and what books they will be appearing on can be found below.

1. ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #33 by DUSTIN WEAVER

2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #798 by TERRY and RACHEL DODSON

3. AVENGERS #687 by JAMAL CAMPBELL

4. BLACK PANTHER #172 by GREG HORN

5. CAPTAIN AMERICA #700 by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

6. DAREDEVIL #601 by RAMON PEREZ

7. DOCTOR STRANGE #388 by CHRIS STEVENS

8. INFINITY COUNTDOWN #2 by RON LIM

9. INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #599 by AKCHO

10. MARVEL 2-IN-ONE #5 by DAVE JOHNSON

11. MIGHTY THOR #706 by MARK BAGLEY

12. NEW MUTANTS #2 by BENGAL

13. OLD MAN LOGAN #38 by GREG SMALLWOOD

14. PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #303 by ROB LIEFELD

15. THANOS #18 by MIKE PERKINS

16. VENOM #164 by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

17. WEAPON H #2 by MIKE MAYHEW

18. X-MEN: BLUE #25 by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

19. X-MEN: GOLD #25 by TODD NAUCK

20. X-MEN: RED #3 by INHYUK LEE

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7218]

So far we’ve seen 9 of the 20 covers, and early standouts include the All-New Wolverine #33 cover by Dustin Weaver (featuring a webbed up Spidey and bells aplenty), the classic themed Amazing Spider-Man #798 cover by Terry and Rachel Dodson (featuring Venom and Mary Jane), the Avengers #687 cover by Jamal Campbell (Venom holding Spidey’s skull), and Daredevil #601, which features a throwdown between Venom and Ghost Rider. That cover was created by Ramon Perez.

Hopefully, we’ll get a look at covers from Francesco Francavilla (X-Men Blue) and Mark Bagley (Mighty Thor) soon.

Fans can start picking up all of these Venom 30th Anniversary variants in comics shops on March 7.