Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opening Big at the Box Office

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is opening big at the box office. Sony is reported that its Venom sequel will open with $71.3 million earned over its first three days at the box office. That includes $37.3 million from its opening day alone, the second-highest of the pandemic. Other analysts project the film may open higher, with upwards of $80 million. That could give Venom: Let There Be Carnage the second-highest October opening of all time behind only .

Critics have given Venom: Let There Be Carnage a mixed reception. It’s currently ranked rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, though it has a much stronger audience score. That latter score may have something to do with the mid-credits scene that’s generating lots of chatter online among Marvel fans.

ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak gave Venom: Let There Be Carnage a score of 3 out of 5 in her review. She writes, “There’s no denying Hardy’s magnetism when it comes to playing these roles, and one can only hope there will be more chances for him to act the part in a script worthy of his talent.”

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, after finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Andy Serkis directs the film. Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock/Venom. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Elsewhere in this week’s top five films at the box office, The Addams Family 2 with $15.8 million. The Many Saints of Newark, is opening with $7 million. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which reigned atop the box office for a full month, is now in fourth place with $5.8 million for the weekend. Its total stands at $205.9 million. Dear Evan Hansen is in fifth with $2.4 million, bringing its two-week total to $11.7 million.

What do you think of Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s big opening weekend? Have you seen the movie? What did you think? Let us know in the comments section. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.