New ‘Venom’ Clip Shows Intense Fight Scene

With Venom set to hit theaters in just one week’s time, Sony is beginning to release an arsenal of clips, promos, and TV spots to try and get audiences excited. The latest of these clips, which features one of Eddie Brock’s first encounters with his Symbiote, will do just that.

In the clip, which you can watch in the video above, Eddie is hanging out in his apartment when he’s confronted by a group of armed men, likely from the Life Foundation. They enter his apartment, asking for “Mr. Drake’s property back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, we all know they’re talking about the Symbiote.

Eddie tries his best to surrender to the men, putting his arms up in the air and clearly wanting to stay out of trouble. The Symbiote, on the other hand, wants to do no such thing.

After Eddie gets shot with a taser gun, the Symbiote extends a limb out from Eddie’s arm, pushing one of the intruders out of the window. More arms are revealed, and the Symbiote uses Eddie’s body as a vessel for fighting the entire group of men, without the host having any real control over the situation.

Once all of the men are out cold on the floor, Eddie looks around at the aftermath, confused by what he’s just done. The Symbiote interrupts him by speaking in his brain, offering up a pretty terrible idea in the process.

“Outstanding,” the Symbiote says to Eddie. “Now, let’s bite off all the heads and pile them up in the corner.”

Eddie replies how any of us would in that situation, simply saying, “Why would we do that?”

Much of this scene has been shown in the previous trailers and teasers, but this is the first time we’ve been able to see the apartment fight in its entirety.

Despite the array of clips and teasers we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, much of Venom is still a mystery to the fans. No one is truly certain what sort of tone the film will achieve, or what other characters could potentially appear. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the release date is only a couple of weeks away.

What do you think of this new Venom clip? Do you have high hopes for the movie? Let us know in the comments below!

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5th.