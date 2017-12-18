Michelle Williams Confirms Her Role In ‘Venom’

Actress Michelle Williams has confirmed that she is playing a key figure in the life of Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom movie, and it is a role that could see her bond with a symbiote of her own.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Williams confirmed that she is playing Anne Weying, who was Eddie Brock’s wife in the Marvel Comics universe. While Williams couldn’t say much about the character beyond that, she did talk about what it is like working with Tom Hardy, who plays Brock in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re having fun,” Williams said. “We’re having fun. For me it’s Tom. I just thought, ‘Well, that guy knows what he’s doing. I’m just going to go steal some of his moves, figure out what he knows.’ You know, you’re only as good as the people you play with and I really wanted to challenge myself with him as a partner.”

Williams went on to say that she’s still getting used to working on a film with heavy digital effects use.

“I’ve done one other movie where I was asked to track a tennis ball with my eyes and pretend it was a giant creature thing,” Williams says. “Not my favorite thing in the world to do, but it is a skill set and I’m trying to learn it.”

In the Marvel Comics universe, Weying is Brock’s ex-wife who helps Spider-Man track Brock down and then talks Brock out of pursuing his grudge against Spider-Man. Later, Weying is shot by the serial killer called the Sin-Eater. In order ot save Weying’s life, Brock’s Venom symbiote bonded with Weying, turning her into She-Venom. As She-Venom, Weying murdered several people, an act that would haunt her until she eventually committed suicide.

Filming on Venom began in October in Atlanta and New York City.

Venom currently has a 3.73 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the eleventh most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are about Venom by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Venom is scheduled for release on October 5, 2018.