‘Venom’ Fans Are Freaking out Over Tom Hardy’s Accent

Now that the first trailer for Venom has dropped, Marvel fans are getting in their usual range of big reactions to the footage. As of writing this, one of the biggest topics of conversation after the Venom trailer is no doubt Tom Hardy’s accent for Eddie Brock. Check out what fans are saying:

First off all, let’s be honest: Getting Tom Hardy to speak in comprehensible dialogue at all is a minor miracle. The actor is almost hilariously known for his mumbling characters (see: The Dark Knight Rises, Lawless, Mad Max: Fury Road), so again, actual speaking roles are major treat!

As for accents: we tend to agree with those that state Hardy pretty much has one American accent (somewhere between New York and Boston-ish) and one English accent. If his American inflection is a little off, his mannerisms and delivery at least make for a pretty convincing Eddie Brock (at least, IMHO).

Still, this is a Marvel movie, so people will definitely have an opinion about every aspect of this depiction of Eddie Brock / Venom. What’s yours? Do you like Hardy’s Eddie Brock accent?

Venom is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.

