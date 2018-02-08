‘Venom’ Fans Are Freaking out Over Tom Hardy’s Accent

Now that the first trailer for Venom has dropped, Marvel fans are getting in their usual range of big reactions to the footage. As of writing this, one of the biggest topics of conversation after the Venom trailer is no doubt Tom Hardy’s accent for Eddie Brock. Check out what fans are saying:

Only good part of that Venom trailer was tom hardy’s accent. — Vault-Master Serendipity of Olde (@AYoungLord) February 8, 2018



So no actual showing of Venom, you cast Tom Hardy doing a weird accent, and it’s not going to be linked to MCU anyway so very few people are going to care. Does it even link to the Amazing Spider-Man films? If not is there any point you doing this at all? — Sam (@someothersam) February 8, 2018



Sounds like Tom Hardy is using the same accent he used in The Drop. Funny. @VenomMovie (Also, watch The Drop. DAMN good movie.) — Orion Petitclerc (@OrionSTARB0Y) February 8, 2018



I thought it did a good job of presenting it as a character-based story and leaving most to the imagination for now. Plus, Tom Hardy doing his Queens accent from The Drop again is a great move — Peabo Bronson (@PeaboBronson) February 8, 2018



It wasn’t until I watched the ‘Venom’ teaser that I realised that a lot of my attraction towards Tom Hardy is based on his accent. (does that sentence even make sense? My brain is fried today) Just…. Wish he could have kept the English accent. — Maja (@MajaBaek) February 8, 2018



Tom Hardy why is your go-to American accent somewhere between Brooklyn and desperation? 😂😂 #Venom — Kat (@Wickedlydeeper) February 8, 2018



Just watched the #Venom trailer & got a resounding meh from me. Still excited but I wished we could’ve seen just a little tease of what Venom will look like in this new version. Also, while I like Tom Hardy, his American accent might take some getting used to — Kyle Gaunt (@kg_moviereviews) February 8, 2018



my main take away from the Venom trailer is that Tom Hardy needs to stop trying accent work in movies — doomsday cuck (@nicosprezz) February 8, 2018



Venom trailer looks 🔥🔥🔥 and naturally Tom Hardy’s NY accent is perfection cause what can’t he do 😍 — Lisa Nicole (@vivaladeadly) February 8, 2018



I can’t tell if the accent Tom Hardy is using in the #Venom trailer is adorable or exactly what I always thought Eddie Brock sounded like. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) February 8, 2018



First off all, let’s be honest: Getting Tom Hardy to speak in comprehensible dialogue at all is a minor miracle. The actor is almost hilariously known for his mumbling characters (see: The Dark Knight Rises, Lawless, Mad Max: Fury Road), so again, actual speaking roles are major treat!

As for accents: we tend to agree with those that state Hardy pretty much has one American accent (somewhere between New York and Boston-ish) and one English accent. If his American inflection is a little off, his mannerisms and delivery at least make for a pretty convincing Eddie Brock (at least, IMHO).

Still, this is a Marvel movie, so people will definitely have an opinion about every aspect of this depiction of Eddie Brock / Venom. What’s yours? Do you like Hardy’s Eddie Brock accent?

Venom is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.