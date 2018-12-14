‘Venom’ Sequel Confirmed to Be Happening

After a massive showing at the global box office, breaking records in several different markets, it should come as no surprise to anyone that Sony’s Venom movie already has a sequel in development. Well, it’s finally official.

While speaking with Discussing Film, Jeff Pinkner, one of Venom‘s screenwriters, was asked what fans could expect from the sequel. Pinkner didn’t want to give away any secrets, but he did the next best thing by confirming the follow-up film’s existence.

“I can’t say anything other than that it is happening,” Pinkner revealed. When asked whether or not he was writing the sequel, he replied, “I am not. As of now, I am not.”

Again, this isn’t much of a surprise given Venom‘s success at the box office. Despite negative reviews from the critics, the film has grossed more than $850 million worldwide. The film also set itself up for a sequel with its post-credits scene, which featured the debut of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, better known as the villainous Carnage.

During Venom‘s production, it was always the intention of the creative team to have Kasady appear as a bridge, setting up the story for the eventual sequel.

“So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

This scene was the second collaboration between Fleischer and Harrelson, after the duo worked together on Zombieland. Harrelson starred in the horror-comedy as zombie killer Tallahassee, while Fleischer was the film’s director. Both men are slated to reprise those roles in Zombieland 2, which will likely enter production next year.

