‘Venom’ Star Reid Scott Says Plastic Man is His Dream Superhero Role

Veep star Reid Scott, who boards his first superhero project with Sony's Venom, says he'd like to stretch out and take on DC Comics' crook-turned-superhero Plastic Man.

Asked by ComicBook.com if he'd go for a role like Mr. Fantastic — the super-stretchy leader of Marvel's Fantastic Four — the lifelong comic book fan said Reed Richards was "one of my favorites," but he's eyeing another elastic superhero on the other side of the aisle.

"I still like Plastic Man, because it's just so silly and out there," Scott said.

"And because he was a thief, he was a pickpocket, he's got this checkered past, and stuff like that. I tend to like characters that go through some sort of accident. I've always been sort of fascinated by that — I used to love Swamp Thing, and Toxic Avenger, and stuff like that — but Plastic Man was just so frickin' weird, man. He was cool."

The character, a smalltime criminal named Patrick 'Eel' O'Brian, was granted superhuman malleability after falling into a vat of chemicals. O'Brian reformed and later molded himself into a do-right member of the Justice League of America.

Scott, in his first outing into a superhero universe, said the experience has "been intense."

"I mean, the movie hasn't even opened yet so we'll see what happens afterwards, but it's been cool, just because I'm a fan," he said. "I've been a comic book fan since I was a kid, so to finally get to be invited into the universe is really cool."

While he hopes to one day suit up in the DC Films Universe, he previously told Forbes he's game for future Venom installments.

"We definitely talked about sequels and all that. It can get tricky. But look, these are champagne problems. If this becomes a giant hit and they want to make 10 more, I look forward to having that problem," Scott said.

"We had a blast shooting the thing. I grew up a fan of Venom. Being part of that world is really cool. And yeah, I'm very curious to see how the movie is received. I think that people are going to really dig it. And yeah, I'm excited to see this thing explode."

Venom marks the start of "Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters," which Sony hopes blossoms into a franchise similar to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Star Tom Hardy is already signed to a three-movie deal and Sony is now developing other Spider-Man-less projects centered around Morbius the Living Vampire, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Kraven the Hunter.

Venom swings into theaters October 5.