‘Venom’ Cooperate To Survive TV Spot Released

With a month to go before Spider-Man‘s fiercest foe swings into theaters in his own solo movie, Sony Pictures is starting to heavily promote Tom Hardy‘s star turn in Venom.

A brand new TV spot for the Marvel movie just hit, bringing fans another look at the symbiotic in action. Take a look at the “Cooperate To Survive” spot the video above!

It’s apparent that Venom will be unlike Sony’s other Spider-Man movies thus far, possibly going for a grittier and more violent take on the genre more akin with Fox’s recent X-Men movies, including Logan and Deadpool.

Director Ruben Fleischer spoke about pushing the film to the limits, embracing the darkness of Eddie Brock’s character.

“I feel like the casting, the aesthetic and the character himself all combine to make something that just feels different,” Fleischer said to the LA Times. “Tonally it doesn’t remind you of other movies. It doesn’t feel like we just tried to do what everyone else is doing…. The DC universe is so aggressively dark and the Marvel universe has become so light. It was kind of exciting to craft something that just felt a little bit more real and grounded and in our world.”

ComicBook.com previously spoke to Fleischer about the film, reiterating that the film would be more violent than other superhero movies.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains,” Fleischer told us at San Diego Comic-Con. “It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

Given how dark and violent it’s going to be, don’t plan on seeing the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the movie. A recent rumor indicated that the Web Slinger would be sitting this film out, but that it’s possible for an appearance in a future installment should this film do well.

“I honestly don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Fleischer said. “I mean, I know the answer — I’ve seen the movie. But I don’t want to get in trouble for saying something I’m not supposed to.”

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5th.