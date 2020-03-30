Vintage X-Men Shirts by Rob Liefeld Are Going for Thousands of Dollars on eBay

If you’re looking to make a quick buck, apparently vintage X-Men apparel is the commodity you need to get involved in. As pointed out by legendary comic creator Rob Liefeld Sunday evening, several vintage tees from the early 90s featuring his art are selling for thousands on secondary markets. The first thing Liefeld shared on Twitter as a listing for an X-Force #1 shirt that’s currently listed with a Buy It Now price of $60,000 on eBay. While it likely won’t sell for that much, Liefeld followed it up with another tweet proving the crazy amounts of dough other vintage X-Men tees have sold for.

Leading that way is an epic X-Force shirt of Cable — again, featuring Liefeld’s art of the character he created — that sold for $1,800. Two other shirts were included on this particular screenshot, each selling for hundreds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A vintage Liefeld Cable shirt sold for $1800.00!!! pic.twitter.com/ju0zkJcyz2 — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 29, 2020

Of course, Liefeld is the renowned creator of the likes of Cable, Deadpool, and Domino amongst others. The creator recently joined us for a Deadpool #QuarantineWatchParty, where he revealed his cameo in the flick was originally much bloodier.

“Funny thing is originally Buck was stabbing me in the hand, I agreed to it, I thought it would be a funny joke (to) get a knife through my hand, my drawing hand, Liefeld told us. “But they only had one prop knife and Buck was sweating so much, and the heat, the prop knife wasn’t solid so it was bending every time they stabbed my hand.”

