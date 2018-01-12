Wakanda Warriors ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Released

A new featurette for Black Panther has been released, highlighting the Wakandan nation and its warriors.

The video above is loaded with new footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios film. It also sees the cast of the film describing their characters and what to expect when the film rolls around. “Black Panther is a world leader,” T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman said. “That’s a responsibility that other super heroes don’t normally have — that he has to look out for an entire nation.”

The Walking Dead‘s Michonne actress Danai Gurira jumps into the film as warrior character Okoye, serving the Black Panther closely in the Dora Milaje. “The Dora Milaje are women who pledged their lives to the throne and to the security of the kingdom,” Gurira said. “My character, Okoye, is the general of the armed forces.”

Her efforts to maintain the status quo won’t go unchallenged, though. “Okoye represents the old guard and tradition while my character Nakia challenges tradition,” Lupita Nyong’o said. “Nakia was born to be a warrior. She was born with a warrior spirit.”

“The Dora have a way of fighting that was supposed to be inspired by moving as one,” Gurira adds. “The Dora work together to take down somebody like the fight we have with Kilmonger.”

Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Kilmonger character has remained secretive but the actor promises the “action’s there,” in this movie but heeds expectations of something different. “It’s not your typical film,” Jordan promises. “It’s raw. It’s real.”

