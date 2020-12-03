Wanda Trends on Social Media Again as Marvel Fans Discuss the Strongest Avenger
WandaVision is finally hitting Disney+ next month which means Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff has been a huge topic lately among Marvel fans. The character played by Elizabeth Olsen often trends on social media, usually when folks start debating who is the strongest Avenger. It appears today is no exception as "Wanda" is once again a trending topic on Twitter (or, at least it was before the HBO Max news broke the Internet).
Twitter says "Wanda" was trending today because fans were debating (again!) about the strongest Avenger. While we're not positive which tweet started it all, we are willing to bet it's this one comparing Wanda to Captain Marvel:
Alright i hv a question : who wins in a fight ? ( elaborate in the comments if u want to :)— Natasha (@Billieuwuz) December 3, 2020
Rt for carol Like for wanda pic.twitter.com/6CBYYi9y7R
Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter about Wanda today...
The Boss Has Spoken
“And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff.“ — Kevin Feige; what is there to debate? pic.twitter.com/1VzIuBPz2T— ᱬ Wanda’s pr manager 🍓 (@vizwandamaximof) December 3, 2020
January 15th
wanda trending as she should! anyways stream wandavision on disney + next month!!!! pic.twitter.com/iFiMemp4me— anthony (@tomhollandsjuul) December 3, 2020
Respect Her
This is not a debate. She's literally been labeled the most powerful Avenger. Give Wanda Maximoff the respect she DESERVES. pic.twitter.com/Qk439tGN0u— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 3, 2020
Come On
lmao it ain’t even a competition
wanda >>>> https://t.co/cuSP15IyuC— max ᗢ | 43 days (@wxndamaxx) December 3, 2020
Too Cute
Wanda trending? as she should be for being so powerful pic.twitter.com/9eQT07StVQ— Harshal (@wandatocin) December 3, 2020
Facts Only
wanda definitely has the most interesting and aesthetically pleasing powers in the mcu 👀 pic.twitter.com/QaqPOLI7hb— max ᗢ | 43 days (@wxndamaxx) December 3, 2020
No Choice But To Stan
Wanda trending with no new content? Only the most powerful avenger could. pic.twitter.com/ePXI6rnBCe— kels || stream pinned (@arcticcanyons) December 3, 2020
The Neverending Meme
Wanda in wandavision pic.twitter.com/xCsZqGmEt9— Marvel X-mas🎄 (@MarvelCrave) December 3, 2020
No Question
why is it even in question that Wanda is one of the most powerful characters, bruh she almost killed Thanos by herself and can legit warp reality pic.twitter.com/NbzJXYMuMV— christmas nolan (@simp4wanda) December 3, 2020
However
Instead of comparing Carol and Wanda can we just appreciate how cool it is to have such strong female characters in CBMs and how important they'll be for the future of the comic book genre pic.twitter.com/crKZ3z8OZe— Gabi | BLM (@_Mister_Doctor) December 3, 2020
Love For Vision
Let’s not forget wanda’s lover, vision, is the most powerful male avenger pic.twitter.com/UH7UMB6LE2— Marvel X-mas🎄 (@MarvelCrave) December 3, 2020
In Conclusion
Wanda is trending. Meaning the Scarlet Witch is coming. Stream WandaVision January 15, 2021 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/6Rwrtm2pSs— WANDAVISION JAN 15 ON DISNEY+ (@itsjustanx) December 3, 2020