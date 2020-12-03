Wanda Trends on Social Media Again as Marvel Fans Discuss the Strongest Avenger

By Jamie Jirak

WandaVision is finally hitting Disney+ next month which means Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff has been a huge topic lately among Marvel fans. The character played by Elizabeth Olsen often trends on social media, usually when folks start debating who is the strongest Avenger. It appears today is no exception as "Wanda" is once again a trending topic on Twitter (or, at least it was before the HBO Max news broke the Internet).

Twitter says "Wanda" was trending today because fans were debating (again!) about the strongest Avenger. While we're not positive which tweet started it all, we are willing to bet it's this one comparing Wanda to Captain Marvel:

Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter about Wanda today...

The Boss Has Spoken

prevnext

January 15th

prevnext

Respect Her

prevnext

Come On

prevnext

Too Cute

prevnext

Facts Only

prevnext

No Choice But To Stan

prevnext

The Neverending Meme

prevnext

No Question

prevnext

However

prevnext

Love For Vision

prevnext

In Conclusion

prev
Comments ( 1 )

of