WandaVision Agatha Harkness Replica Brooch and Pin Sets Are On Sale Now

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios partnered with Entertainment Earth to release a WandaVision wedding ring prop replica set that was based on the rings Wanda and Vision shared in the Disney+ series. Now they're back with a new round of three exclusives that are inspired by everyone's favorite villain - Agatha Harkness.

The collection kicks off with a brooch and necklace prop replica set based on the design worn by Agatha in the WandaVision series. Both the necklace and pin are made from stainless steel and can be ordered together in a set here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99.

The second release is an "Agatha All Along" pin set that includes 1.5-inch pins of Agatha and the Agatha All Along show logo. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99.

Finally, there's the WandaVision Agatha Harkness lenticular pin that features the powerful witch cackling at the end of her Agatha all along intro song after admitting to killing Sparky. It's kind of dark! Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99.

All three of the WandaVision items listed here are slated to ship later this month. WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+. Look for Marvel Studio's Loki to debut on June 9th. You'll be able to watch it right here.

