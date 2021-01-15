WandaVision Launches a Wedding Ring Prop Replica Set

WandaVision began streaming this morning on Disney+, kicking off Marvel Studio's most unique project to date. Starting this Monday, January 18th, Marvel is also expected to drop the first wave of products from their Marvel Must Haves project, which will continue weekly throughout 2021. However, you're getting a taste of what's to come a bit early thanks to Entertainment Earth, who partnered with Marvel on an exclusive WandaVision wedding rings prop replica 3-piece set.

The WandaVision rings are accurate reproductions of the props used in the Disney Plus series. Wanda's two rings are an approximate fit for a women's size 7, while Vision's ring fits a men's size 10. All three rings are made from stainless steel. Pre-orders for the WandaVision wedding ring set are live right here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for April.

The Disney+ WandaVision series begins with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) enjoying the idyllic life of a married couple in a '50s sitcom - though you can bet that it won't stay that way for long. The wedding ring set celebrates their wedded bliss, though it will also be short-lived. The set is a limited edition, so grab it while you can.

The WandaVision rings can be worn of course, but we probably wouldn't propose marriage with them - unless your significant other is a really, really big Marvel fan. That said, if you're looking for Valentine's Day gifts, these might be a safer bet.

In addition to the wedding ring props, Marvel has also launched t-shirts and Funko Pop figures based on the WandaVision series. As noted, we expect to see much more when the Marvel Must Haves program kicks off next week. Keep tabs on our Gear page for details on all of the new releases.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series is set to feel like classic TV sitcoms from various decades, but it is clear that not everything is as it seems, and something potentially sinister is lurking beneath the surface.

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney Plus. Additional episodes will be added each Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.