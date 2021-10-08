WandaVision and Ant-Man Breakout Star Randall Park Has High Hopes for Future Return to MCU

This week, it was announced that WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn is getting her own Disney+ spin-off as Agatha Harkness, which was extremely delightful news for Marvel fans. However, Hahn is not the only star from the series folks want to see return. We already know Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) is coming back for, Teyonah Parris will star in , and fans are still waiting on news of Paul Bettany’s Vision… but what about Randal Park’s Jimmy Woo? The character made his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp and stole fans’ hearts with his WandaVision return. While there’s no word on when or if Park will return, the actor recently offered a promising update while speaking with ABC 7 New York.

“That would be a blast. I just love playing the character. I love the fact that he is such a sweet person. I think the world needs more of that,” Park shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A while back, Park spoke with BUILD Series and explained how he got involved with WandaVision.

“I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they’re at I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.’ And then like a week later they were like, ‘Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.’ And I was like, ‘Great,’” Park said.

“It’s surreal because I grew up collecting comic books,” Park added. “And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal.”

Since their partnership in WandaVision, fans have called for a spin-off series teaming Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Woo as investigators of other mysterious cases as a Marvel take on The X-Files. Such decisions are “always up to the powers that be,” Dennings said in an interview, adding: “I think they took notice of all the [online] comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!”

All episodes of WandaVision are streaming on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.