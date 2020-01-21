Christophe Beck Confirms He’s Scoring Marvel’s WandaVision

WandaVision has officially found its composer as the Disney+ series is currently in production in Atlanta. Christophe Beck, who recently completed work on Frozen 2, will be the man behind the music for Marvel’s small screen show which will arrive on the streaming platform later this year. WandaVision is currently in production in Atlanta at Pinewood Studios, a location constantly growing in popularity for the comic book genre. Beck previously worked with Marvel on Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp. He’ll likely have to drum up something of a quite different tone for the sure-to-be-trippy WandaVision series.

“One of the things that I’m most excited about that I have coming up in the next year is a Marvel miniseries for the new Disney+ streaming platform. It’s called WandaVision,” Beck said in a recent Society of European Stage Authors and Composers interview. “It features Scarlet Witch and Vision, two characters from the Avengers movies. I scored Ant-Man film and its sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp and have a great working relationship with Marvel. Really enjoy working with them and I’m really excited for this upcoming TV project which is very, very unique and special in a lot of ways.”

Beck’s resume, aside from the pair of Ant-Man movies, includes both Frozen films, 2011’s The Muppets, The 12th Man, Trolls, Edge of Tomorrow, Due Date, Hot Tub Time Machine, and the upcoming Scoob, Free Guy, and Tom and Jerry.

WandaVision was previously scheduled to release in 2021 but appears to have been moved up to the 2020 slate for Disney+ based on a promo released by Disney earlier this year.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.