WandaVision Rumor Points to Doctor Strange Appearance

Filming is well underway for Disney+’s WandaVision and if a new rumor is any indication, the show might be home to a major Avengers character. According to a new rumor from Charles Murphy — the scoop extraordinaire behind Murphy’s Multiverse — WandaVision could end up featuring the likes of one Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in one the show’s final episodes. As with similar scoops in the past, Murphy urges us all to take it with a grain of salt since it hasn’t been verified, even though it does make a tremendous amount of sense. Either way, Murphy suggests he’s heard Cumberbatch will be on set for the final week of principal photography.

Confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, WandaVision will be leading directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen set to reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in Scott Derrickson’s second MCU film. Because of that, it makes total sense to set up a cliffhanger of sorts in the Disney+ show that would end up getting resolved within the Doctor Strange a week or two later.

To date Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff has only been known as her proper name within the MCU but, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed, WandaVision will see the character pick up the Scarlet Witch moniker. “Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige said at CCXP19 earlier this month.

“What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

