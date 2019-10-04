WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Didn’t Realize the D23 Poster Hides an Easter Egg

With Marvel Studios expanding into streaming services for episodic limited series, there is a lot of buzz building around many of the new shows that will spinout of the events of Avengers: Endgame. One of the most intriguing series in the pipeline will focus on Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch seemingly raising her synthetic boyfriend Vision from the dead in WandaVision. The series will reportedly make use of an aesthetic reminiscent of a 1950’s sitcom, as evidenced by the first poster revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year. But that poster contained a major secret, one that even star Elizabeth Olsen didn’t recognize.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed the series when the host pointed out that Scarlet Witch’s iconic tiara from the comic books is visible in the shadows, which surprised Olsen.

“I’m so happy you pointed that out, I didn’t notice that,” Olsen said breaking into a fit of laughter.

Kimmel attempted to try and get more information out of Olsen about WandaVision, but she’s a trained specialist in the ways of Marvel Studios secrecy.

“I actually have no idea what I’m allowed to say,” Olsen replied. “When I found out about it, Feige had Paul [Bettany] and I come in at different times to his office and it really felt like being called into the principal’s office.”

Olsen relayed the story her co-star Bettany previously told about how he thought he was getting fired at the time.

“He was worried he was getting fired but I think that Paul is really great at telling stories, so I don’t know how accurate that is or if it’s just a better story saying that,” she continued. “But for me, I just thought I got in trouble saying something about Infinity War or something at the time. And it’s kind of Feige’s creation, this show. It’s an idea that he conceived.”

She added, “It’s pretty great. I know a lot about it.”

WandaVision is scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime in the Spring of 2021, leading toward Olsen’s appearance as a co-star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.