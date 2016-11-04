WandaVision Finale Features An Awesome Doctor Strange Callback

✖

WandaVision's finale episode has an awesome Doctor Strange movie callback - one that has set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a big way! The callback comes in WandaVision's big post-credits scene, which sees Wanda Maximoff taking some personal time to learn more about what her magic powers are all about. In order for Wanda to step her game as the Scarlet Witch, she ends up taking a page of Stephen Strange's book (so to speak), by using her astral form to study the mystical arts, even while her physical body goes through the routine of daily living!

It was a direct callback to the sequence of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) first training in the mystical arts at Kamar-Taj. Part of that sequence is a panning shot that shows Strange asleep in bed, even while his astral form sits hovering in the air reading a book. The fact that Wanda is doing the same trick while she's awake, only further confirms Agatha's claim that the Scarlet Witch is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme.

WARNING! WandaVision Finale SPOILERS Follow!

In "The Series Finale", Wanda gets a crash-course in magic from Agatha Harkness, during their climactic showdown. Wanda learns she is the Scarlet Witch, a being of chaos magic and dark prophecy as told in the Darkhold, the evil mystical book of the damned that Agatha holds. Wanda gets just enough knowledge from Agatha to fully manifest her Scarlet Witch persona and powers, in order to cast her own rune spell, cutting off Agatha's magic. In the end, Wanda uses her limitless power to trap Agatha in her "Agnes" role so Wanda can keep using her as a magical mentor.

Once Agatha is down, Wanda has to face the music and clean up the mess she's made of reality in Westview, and its captive people. Wanda dispels her Hex bubble (sacrificing Vision and her sons) and sets reality right, freeing all the townspeople. However, Wanda doesn't let herself be taken into custody by SWORD; instead, Wanda tells Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) that although she doesn't understand the origin of her Chaos Magic powers, she will try to master them, so she can be the heroic person she is again. Wanda flies away from Westview to do just that.

It's in the WandaVision post-credits scene that we find Wanda living in a remote cabin in the mountains (Wundagore Mountain?), living up to her vow to study in the mystical arts. The rub is that Wanda's astral form (which is her Scarlet Witch persona) is seen studying the Darkhold, which Wanda has smuggled out of Westview. What she will learn from the evil book doesn't seem at all promising for her story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; the Sorcerer Supreme may be the only force of mystical order able to stand against a fully trained Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.