WandaVision Fanart Imagines Each Episode as Different Animated Sitcoms

✖

WandaVision released its final episode a couple of weeks ago, and the show ended up being an unforgettable addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show followed Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they lived a sitcom-style suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey. Almost every episode was an homage to an era in television history, paying tribute to classic sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Malcolm in the Middle, Modern Family, and much more. In honor of the show's television tributes, one fan recently decided to take things a step further and recreate each episode as a classic animated sitcom.

"What a journey! I thought it would be nice to collect all the images together - which one is your favourite?," @rianamckeith wrote on Instagram. The artist paid homage to shows ranging from The Jetsons to The Fairly Oddparents. You can check out their awesome work below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rianamckeith (@rianamckeith)

During the show's run, Paul Bettany spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the light-hearted sitcom world and how it was never meant to last.

"Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which currently has two episodes up on Disney+, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Black Widow in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.