WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Spin-Off

Today is a glorious day to be a Kathryn Hahn fan! The news broke earlier today that Marvel and Disney+ are moving ahead with a WandaVision spin-off series starring Hahn as Agatha Harkness, which could also lead to some MCU movie appearances. Hahn was a fan-favorite addition to the MCU this year, so it’s no surprise to see Marvel Studios showing her some love. In honor of the Agatha spin-off news, “Kathryn Hahn” has quickly become a trending topic on social media today. Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the star’s return.
Before checking out some of the reactions to the Agatha spin-off series, here’s what Hahn said in a previous interview about a potential return. “If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating,” Hahn explained. “She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”
You can check out some of the tweets from excited Hahn fans below…