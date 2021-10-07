WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Spin-Off

Today is a glorious day to be a Kathryn Hahn fan! The news broke earlier today that Marvel and Disney+ are moving ahead with a WandaVision spin-off series starring Hahn as Agatha Harkness, which could also lead to some MCU movie appearances. Hahn was a fan-favorite addition to the MCU this year, so it’s no surprise to see Marvel Studios showing her some love. In honor of the Agatha spin-off news, “Kathryn Hahn” has quickly become a trending topic on social media today. Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the star’s return.

Before checking out some of the reactions to the Agatha spin-off series, here’s what Hahn said in a previous interview about a potential return. “If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating,” Hahn explained. “She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out some of the tweets from excited Hahn fans below…

Celebration Time!

KATHRYN HAHN IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING AS AGATHA HARKNESS WITH HER OWN SHOW pic.twitter.com/KELW9MqNHE — Elizabeth Olsen News (@wandasolsen) October 7, 2021

A Beautiful Day

Good morning to Kathryn Hahn getting her own Agatha Harkness Disney+ series only. pic.twitter.com/aVATV7geJS — alias (@itsjustanotherx) October 7, 2021

Where’s the Lie?

https://twitter.com/wandazchaos/status/1446133339124027393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Great Question

do you pronounce it "masterpiece" or kathryn hahn returning in an AGATHA HARKNESS SPIN-OFF???? — nay (@cleagatha) October 7, 2021

Give Her the World!

AS IT SHOULD?! The WandaVision universe is expanding. This is exactly what Kathryn Hahn and Agatha Harkness deserve. https://t.co/99B5BWdPqY — alias (@itsjustanotherx) October 7, 2021

Hahn All Along

https://twitter.com/TheFienPrint/status/1446140336300986376?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

How Are You Celebrating?

Celebrating with these beautiful Wandavision behind-the-scenes photos because Kathryn Hahn is getting an Agatha Harkness Wandavision spin-off! pic.twitter.com/dEJPOUTEaS — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) October 7, 2021

All Rise!

WANDAVISION NATION WON KATHRYN HAHN REALLY GETTING AN AGATHA SPIN-OFF pic.twitter.com/dWvFN6HEtn — ✨ (@civiIswar) October 7, 2021

My Morning

Me waking up Me realizing they're

to a million all about Kathryn

messages on Hahn getting a

on my phone: WandaVision spin-off: pic.twitter.com/AtaPYn9tRF — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) October 7, 2021

Time to Manifest