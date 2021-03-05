WandaVision Finale Leaves Marvel Fans Disappointed In All Those Failed Theories
The WandaVision finale brought the series to a close - but was it a fitting close? That debate is currently raging across social media, as Marvel fans react to everything from the fates of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), to the secret of Evan Peters' Quicksilver and how the series sets up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As you might expect (or not), not all of these hot and trending fan theories panned out by WandaVision's ending - in fact, quite a few them didn't lead anywhere. Now Marvel fans are struggling with some serious disappointment - and they are letting it be known all over social media.
On the other hand, some Marvel fans are taking a stand, saying that the only disappointment comes from mismanaged expectations.
Ralph Bohned Us
Ralph Bonher... chile how disappointing #WandaVisionFinale #EvanPeters #Pietro #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/upO9Ptiwye— 🕷 (@marlongranger) March 5, 2021
Lowkey disappointed with Pietro being just some townie but still good finale nonetheless #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vAtNnkALMp— hickory (@hickoryCAN) March 5, 2021
The Evan Peters Quicksilver as actor Ralph Bohner is probably the biggest disappointment for WandaVision fans.
Theories Wrong, But That's OK
when none of our #WandaVision theories were accurate but we also weren’t disappointed pic.twitter.com/ZvNIGSNiDp— so long, darling (@scikoe) March 5, 2021
It's possible to still enjoy the WandaVision finale even if all your theories were wrong. We promise you.
Got Me In My Feelings...
I'm disappointed n upset...😩#WandaVision— Asim (@colddestined) March 5, 2021
You're going to see a lot of hurt Marvel fan feelings today. Be prepared before you log in.
No Clip Show?!
Pretty disappointed that #WandaVision didn't have the balls to make one of their nine episodes a clip show that only gave us 5 minutes of new footage.— Cameron Hennings (@cam_hennings) March 5, 2021
This is a rare bird here: a Marvel fan who is disappointed that WandaVision didn't have a clip show-spoofing episode. Maybe in season 2?
More and More Disappointed...
The more I think about it, the more disappointed I am in the #WandaVisionFinale they are so lazy that they couldn't even do the laziest thing possible as a surprise. So much potential and then BLAH #WandaVision https://t.co/6T4cbEpHUP— Justin Burkhardt (@JustinBurkhardt) March 5, 2021
It's hard to look at the dramatic acting and special effects bonanza that the cast and crew of WandaVision pulled out for that finale and call any of it "lazy," but here we are...
No Big Cameo...
I loved the finale but couldn’t help be disappointed in the... *spoiler alert*
Lack of cameo that was SO hyped up. #marvel #mcu— DarylHealeyTattooist (@DarylHealey) March 5, 2021
Right up there with Quicksilver disappointment is fans aggravation with the big cameo Paul Bettany promised. Turns out he jokingly meant a double-dose of Vision.
Where's Mephisto?
Kinda Disappointed we didn’t get to see Mephisto but hopefully we get to see him in Multiverse Of Madness. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/YfsMwStCyP— Braden//WandaVision❤️🌹🩸 (@AGTUNB) March 5, 2021
The WandaVision Mephisto Theory stans are definitely feeling some kind of way after that finale - but honestly, there may have been a little devil in Wanda in that post-credits scene...
Those Same Agents of SHIELD Haters...
I think a lot of the disappointed #WandaVision viewers are the same people that dismissed @AgentsofSHIELD for years after it didn't have cameos like Ironman or the Hulk in the first season. I wonder if they even know that it did later have Ghost Rider and thus the Darkhold book.— Bradley Nelson (@nabor605) March 5, 2021
It is funny just how many of the current WandaVision critiques echo the Agents of SHIELD complaints. Maybe it's a Marvel TV curse (by Mephisto)...
Could've Been More
imo #WandaVision started off as one of the most creative interesting tv shows I’ve seen, then it ended up being just another great entry into the MCU, safe & not as interesting as the first half. Disappointed bcos I think it could’ve been so much more but I still liked it a lot pic.twitter.com/rRbppXRVWs— 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷 (@ljwr_) March 5, 2021
In the end, a lot of fans liked WandaVision for what it delivered, while still being disappointed about the fact that it could've been more.
Get This Show An Emmy
That #WandaVision finale was an absolute emotional roller coaster.
Grab a box of tissues
Prepare for your “theories” to be disappointed
And get this show an Emmy pic.twitter.com/o3iTQUXydY— John Cerenzio (@JCerenzio) March 5, 2021
A lot of Marvel fans don't care about failed theories - they think WandaVision delivered something great!