WandaVision Finale Leaves Marvel Fans Disappointed In All Those Failed Theories

The WandaVision finale brought the series to a close - but was it a fitting close? That debate is currently raging across social media, as Marvel fans react to everything from the fates of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), to the secret of Evan Peters' Quicksilver and how the series sets up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As you might expect (or not), not all of these hot and trending fan theories panned out by WandaVision's ending - in fact, quite a few them didn't lead anywhere. Now Marvel fans are struggling with some serious disappointment - and they are letting it be known all over social media.

On the other hand, some Marvel fans are taking a stand, saying that the only disappointment comes from mismanaged expectations.