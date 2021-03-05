WandaVision Finale Leaves Marvel Fans Disappointed In All Those Failed Theories

By Kofi Outlaw

The WandaVision finale brought the series to a close - but was it a fitting close? That debate is currently raging across social media, as Marvel fans react to everything from the fates of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), to the secret of Evan Peters' Quicksilver and how the series sets up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As you might expect (or not), not all of these hot and trending fan theories panned out by WandaVision's ending - in fact, quite a few them didn't lead anywhere. Now Marvel fans are struggling with some serious disappointment - and they are letting it be known all over social media.

On the other hand, some Marvel fans are taking a stand, saying that the only disappointment comes from mismanaged expectations.

Ralph Bohned Us

The Evan Peters Quicksilver as actor Ralph Bohner is probably the biggest disappointment for WandaVision fans. 

Theories Wrong, But That's OK

It's possible to still enjoy the WandaVision finale even if all your theories were wrong. We promise you. 

Got Me In My Feelings...

You're going to see a lot of hurt Marvel fan feelings today. Be prepared before you log in. 

No Clip Show?!

This is a rare bird here: a Marvel fan who is disappointed that WandaVision didn't have a clip show-spoofing episode. Maybe in season 2?

More and More Disappointed...

It's hard to look at the dramatic acting and special effects bonanza that the cast and crew of WandaVision pulled out for that finale and call any of it "lazy," but here we are...

No Big Cameo...

Right up there with Quicksilver disappointment is fans aggravation with the big cameo Paul Bettany promised. Turns out he jokingly meant a double-dose of Vision

Where's Mephisto?

The WandaVision Mephisto Theory stans are definitely feeling some kind of way after that finale - but honestly, there may have been a little devil in Wanda in that post-credits scene...

Those Same Agents of SHIELD Haters...

It is funny just how many of the current WandaVision critiques echo the Agents of SHIELD complaints. Maybe it's a Marvel TV curse (by Mephisto)... 

Could've Been More

In the end, a lot of fans liked WandaVision for what it delivered, while still being disappointed about the fact that it could've been more. 

Get This Show An Emmy

A lot of Marvel fans don't care about failed theories - they think WandaVision delivered something great! 

