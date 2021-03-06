WandaVision Finale Snuck In House of M Easter Egg

✖

WandaVision managed to sneak in one more sly reference to House of M during the show’s finale. During the family’s battle, the boys and Vision are incapacitated by Wanda’s decision to dissolve the Hex. While they’re on the floor asking for help, they’re disassembling in a manner similar to Joe Quesada’s variant cover for House of M #1. That art sees Wanda’s face floating to the sky as she strains against her powers. It’s a fun little Easter Egg that people might not notice at first glance. Because of that devastating end to Avengers: Infinity War, any time people die on-screen with a particle effect feels like a nod towards that. But, that movie is just a few years old, while House of M dates all the way back to 2005. While people may not have gotten everything from the comics tale that they might have wanted, there was still a lot to enjoy about WandaVision. (Shouts out to the fans who thought we were getting "Let There Be Mutants.")

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

For those hoping for a second season of WandaVision, director Matt Shakman had a little bit of bad news in a recent interview with Collider.

"I love working at Marvel," Shakman explained. "It's the best place in the world. They're so great with filmmakers and I've had such a great journey with this show. We have no plans for WandaVision Season 2 at all -- that could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."

(Photo: Marvel)

At any rate, the wheels will keep turning in the MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets rolling in just about a week.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

