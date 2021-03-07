WandaVision Finale Is Rotten Tomatoes' Worst Rated Episode of the Series

✖

If social media wasn't already a good-enough indication, the WandaVision finale is the lowest-rated of the series. Consuming social chatter for a variety of reasons, "The Series Finale" has earned an 82-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the worst episodic rating of the series by three percentage points. Two other episodes earned less than a 90-percent rating — Episodes 3 and 7.

That said, an 82-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes is traditional exceptional — just perhaps less so when the show's other episodes either get perfect scores or something in the high-90's. Out of the 22 reviews submitted for the finale, four of them were labeled "Rotten." The site has even already provided its signature "Critics Consensus," which says the episode implodes its own "intimacy in favor of bigger MCU bangs."

The Series Finale implodes #WandaVision's intimacy in favor of bigger MCU bangs, while it might not be what fans were hoping for, it offers enough breadcrumbs to keep people guessing about the future of the multiverse.#WandaVisionFinale is #Fresh at 88% https://t.co/fXFedFkuau pic.twitter.com/xPbuh3Tp5F — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 5, 2021

Earlier this month, WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that he hoped fans would the finale satisfying.

"Well, I certainly hope that people find it to be a satisfying conclusion," the filmmaker said at the time. "You know, we definitely have known the story that we want to tell from the beginning, so that sense of building towards a final moment that made sense for us from the beginning is there. So, I hope people find it both surprising, but inevitable... I hate stories that pivot, 180 at the last minute and you're like, 'What have I been watching this whole time?' You know, Agatha Christie novels where the murderer is someone you just met pops in and you're like, 'Come on, why did I read this whole thing?'"

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

