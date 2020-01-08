WandaVision Fan Transforms Black and White First Look Into Viral Colorized Photo

The powers behind WandaVision have told us plenty of times before the Disney+ show was going to be nothing like what Marvel Studios has done before. Because of that, it was only understandable our very first look at the property was a peculiar black and white photograph looking like it was ripped straight out of I Love Lucy or Leave It to Beaver. The first look image features series leads Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in their Sunday best as the two sit on a 50s-era couch and smile on in glee.

Now, one dedicated of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken the image and added a drop of color to it, painting a picture of how they think the characters would look like if the image had color. Shared to r/MarvelStudios by u/tea-ory, the colored picture has now gone viral with nearly 11,000 upvotes as of this writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans still don’t know all to much about the plot of the series, other than it will featuring the return of Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) to the MCU. It will also apparently feature the MCU debut of SWORD, an intergalactic police force oftentimes tied to Captain Marvel and Alpha Flight within the Marvel Comics mythos.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously explained of the series.

“What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

WandaVision is now set to hit Disney+ later this year.

What surprises do you think are in store for WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.