WandaVision: Kat Dennings is Hyped For Natalie Portman to Become Thor

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster will officially become Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natalie Portman's character (a character which appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World before a long absence to return briefly in Avengers: Endgame) will be returning and inherit the power of Thor as is very much in line with a popular Marvel Comics story. Some of the original Thor movie stars will be in the fourth film, it is unknown whether Kat Dennings will join as Darcy after reprising the Thor role for WandaVision, but Dennings is as excited as any of us to see Darcy's friend (and Dennings' real life friend) obtain the power of Thor.

"I haven't talked to her about it but I am very excited," Dennings said off Portman portraying Jane Foster as Thor. "And also even if I were to ask, she couldn't tell him anything anyways. So, as a fan of Natalie and as a fan of the franchise, I cannot wait to see it." Dennings does give plenty of credit to Portman for helping her Darcy character earn a bigger piece of the MCU puzzle.

As for whether or not Dennings will share the screen with Portman again, reprising a friendship which dates back to the opening scene of 2011's Thor, "I don't know," Dennings says. "I still don't know, you know, of course anything Marvel wants of me the answer is always yes."

In fact, Dennings was on an eight year hiatus with Marvel. The actress last appeared as Darcy in 2013's Thor: The Dark World before coming back to the franchise with WandaVision. "Well, it was interesting because you know there are almost no examples of actors getting to pick up a character eight years later however many years it's been. So it was so rewarding and fun for me. I wasn't sure what they would do. And then hearing that she's been in college this whole time becoming a scientist, I mean it was just a dream."

