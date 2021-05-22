WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Receives High Praise From Ant-Man Actor Paul Rudd

✖

Not only is Kathryn Hahn a runaway favorite amongst fans, but the WandaVision star is also beloved by those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Paul Rudd thinks Hahn is the only person on the planet that could play Agatha Harkness, taking to a recent Vanity Fair piece to applaud his Marvel costar.

“Kathryn is often not only the best person for the part, but also the best person on the set. Her personality is so joyous. With no attitude,” Rudd told the magazine. “Kathryn goes for it in everything.”

Shortly after making those comments, Rudd made sure to point out he's watched all of WandaVision and hasn't been able to stop thinking about how good Hahn was in Marvel Studios' introductory television series. "I mean, my God, who else could do what she did? She does that crazy witch cackle, and you buy it," Rudd added. "You know how hard it is to do a crazy witch cackle?”

Unlike other Marvel villains, Hahn's Harkness is still alive and well in Westview. As seen in the Disney+ show, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) locked the witch in a modern-day version of herself, unable to use her magic.

"I actually don’t think, ultimately, that she minds it," Hahn previously told the New York Times. "She needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship — loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte."

In that same piece, Hahn wouldn't reveal if she's onboard for more Marvel projects just quite yet.

"I have no idea. They keep it really tight," she said about the planning at Marvel Studios. "Oh me too. I want to [have an another opportunity.] Now that I have a tase of it, I'm like 'Ahh.' I really, really love it."

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

