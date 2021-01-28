WandaVision: New Retro Wallpapers Revealed

✖

Marvel fans have been enjoying the crazy WandaVision ride seen in the show's first three episodes, which have featured Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living a sitcom-style suburban life in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Naturally, Marvel has been having a lot of fun with the different decades, and the official Twitter account for WandaVision just shared some cool new wallpapers inspired by the time periods.

"It's #WallpaperWednesday! Redecorate your phone with some retro wallpapers inspired by Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," @WandaVision wrote. You can check out the wallpapers in the tweet below:

It's #WallpaperWednesday! Redecorate your phone with some retro wallpapers inspired by Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wf4R4p7Jyr — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 27, 2021

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Debra Jo Rupp (Mrs. Hart) about jumping into the 1950s and how the set of WandaVision was similar - and different - from a regular sitcom set.

"Well, there were a lot more visual effects, I must say," Rupp shared. "I mean, that whole kitchen thing was awesome. It was also, this is the first black and white I've done. So that was different. The makeup is really different, I feel like it's much heavier. The clothing, I happen to look good in '50s clothing, unlike the '70s, so that was awesome for me. But other than that, very similar, I have to say. You know, the live audience was there. You know, the intro is at the top there, it was very similar. Very similar. They didn't get to see the dining room table scene. The audience saw it but from afar. So they didn't really understand what was happening there, which was really interesting to me. I was like, 'Oh, wait till you see this on camera.'"

Which WandaVision wallpaper is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.