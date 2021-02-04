WandaVision Reveals New SWORD Wallpaper

✖

WandaVision has been an interesting and exciting entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans eagerly await for new episodes to drop on Disney+ on Fridays. Between the new episodes, the social media accounts for WandaVision have been especially active. They released some fun retro wallpapers after the show's 1970s episode aired, and now they are paying homage to SWORD on "Wallpaper Wednesdays."

If you go to WandaVision's Instagram Stories, you just have to tap, hold, and screenshot to save the SWORD image. Check it out here before the story goes away, or view a screenshot below:

The fourth episode of WandaVision featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first real look at SWORD. According to the episode, SWORD stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division. In the comics, it was the Sentient World Observation and Response Department. We also earned that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) "grew up" at SWORD and is an important member of the agency, which was founded by her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

So far, WandaVision has shows us Wanda and Vision living their suburban lifestyle in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. The fourth episode took a break to show things from SWORD's perspective, but we assume things will jump into the 1980s in the next episode. However, Bettany recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last. "Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.