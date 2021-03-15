WandaVision Popularity Makes Marvel Comics Reprint Scarlet Witch and Vision Books

✖

Marvel Comics is reprinting some popular Scarlet Witch and Vision books after WandaVision took the world by storm. A report from Entertainment Weekly says that the company will be bringing back Vision by Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta, Scarlet Witch by James Robinson and a number of artists, and Vision and Scarlet Witch by Steve Englehart with Don Heck and Bill Mantlo on art. 2005’s House of M will also be getting the reprint treatment too. It would seem as though we are living in a golden era of interest in Wanda Maximoff and her robot husband. Fans would be quick to note that none of these stories directly mirror the total WandaVision plot. But, each of them has elements that show up in the Disney+ show in one fashion or another. So, comics fans who missed out before can rejoice as the physical editions become a little bit easier to buy now.

As the franchise moves forward, Kevin Feige has stressed that fans who skip these Disney+ shows need not worry too much about being lost in the movies. The Marvel Studio head man is trying to create some stories that enrich the characters outside of the movies, but still allow fans to enter the theatrical experiences without an encyclopedic knowledge of the heroes’ journeys.

"The reaction [to WandaVision has] been great,” Feige said in a recent interview. “It’s been fun. It’s essentially like a new opening weekend every week because we would always go around to theaters back when we used to do that and get reactions online from people in the theatre. Now it’s the same thing. It’s fun, depending on what coast you’re on, to stay up late and listen or watch the reaction [in] real-time. I would say it’s unveiling very much in the way we hoped it would, that we designed the series to provide a dialogue week to week, knowing that we were going to release them each week by week.

He added, “If we were ever going to change that, then maybe we’d think about a different version. But even when you binge things, I still like that hook at the end of an episode. But I would say it’s continued what we like about the ending of our movies or the tag in our movies, just with a more immediate week-to-week structure. So we’ll keep proceeding that way until we learn something new and have to shift."

Will you be buying The Vision if it becomes available again or maybe Engelhart’s Scarlet Witch series? Let us know down in the comments!