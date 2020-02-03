Wandavision Footage Includes Major Vision Easter Egg

Super Bowl 2020 brought the usual crop of highly-anticipated and/or surprising trailers for new movies and TV shows, and Marvel Studios used that massive audience to launch the first trailer for its new Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in series that are coming to Disney+. One of the most surprising bits of footage in the MCU Disney+ Super Bowl trailer was for WandaVision, the series that will explore some dark knew ways that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch begins to use her powers to deal with the grief of losing her love, The Vision. Well, the small bit of WandaVision that we saw included quite a few Easter eggs, including an ionic outfit for Vision.

As you can see below, acclaimed Marvel/DC comic book writer Tom King has confirmed that WandaVision is indeed paying Easter egg homage to King’s “Plaid Shirt Vision” for the Eisner Award-winning 2015 The Vision comic series! If you don’t know about that series, get the synopsis below, along with WandaVision‘s Easter egg nod to King’s series:

“One of the most celebrated comic books of the century, collected in full at last! Vision wants to be human, and what’s more human than family? So he heads back to the beginning – to the laboratory where Ultron created him as a weapon. The place where he first rebelled against his given destiny and imagined that he could be more – that he could be a man. There, he builds them. A wife, Virginia. Teenage twins, Viv and Vin. They look like him. They have his powers. They share his grandest ambition – or is that obsession? – the unrelenting need to be ordinary. Behold the Visions! Theirs is a story of togetherness and tragedy – one that will send the Android Avenger into a devastating confrontation with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” —Amazon

It seems that WandaVision will take King’s Vision storyline and merge it with the Scarlet Witch’s story of grief, mental breakdown, and world-altering power in the 2000s Marvel Comics storylines “Avengers Disassembled” and “House of M”. The result (presumably) will be Wanda using her “Hex” powers to create an entire world where Vision is still alive after Infinity War and they build a family together, while Vision contemplates what it is to be human. It could also be the case that Wanda is being trapped by an entity (Nightmare?) that is feeding off her emotions and power. Either way, Marvel fans are getting some of the best stories about these characters in one series, which is looking more and more pivotal by the moment.

