#SaveQuicksilver Trends As Marvel Fans Fight For the Character’s Return After WandaVision

By Jamie Jirak

WandaVision came to an end last week after eight wonderful episodes, but there was one detail that some fans are not too thrilled about. After bringing in Evan Peters to play Quicksilver, many people understandably assumed that the show was introducing the multiverse and that Peters was playing the same character he portrayed in the X-Men films. However, the WandaVision finale revealed that Peters was actually playing a man named Ralph Bohner, who was being manipulated by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). While some fans found this to be a hilarious twist, others are upset that Peters' Quicksilver was "wasted" on a boner joke. In fact, #SaveQuicksilver is currently a trending topic on Twitter.

Folks are showing love for Peters as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. You can check out the movement's goals in the tweet below:

You can check out some of the #SaveQuicksilver tweets below...

Do you think Quicksilver deserved better or did you appreciate the comical red herring? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

