#SaveQuicksilver Trends As Marvel Fans Fight For the Character’s Return After WandaVision
WandaVision came to an end last week after eight wonderful episodes, but there was one detail that some fans are not too thrilled about. After bringing in Evan Peters to play Quicksilver, many people understandably assumed that the show was introducing the multiverse and that Peters was playing the same character he portrayed in the X-Men films. However, the WandaVision finale revealed that Peters was actually playing a man named Ralph Bohner, who was being manipulated by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). While some fans found this to be a hilarious twist, others are upset that Peters' Quicksilver was "wasted" on a boner joke. In fact, #SaveQuicksilver is currently a trending topic on Twitter.
Folks are showing love for Peters as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. You can check out the movement's goals in the tweet below:
When #SaveQuicksilver starts in 30 minutes, please join us in posting some of our favorite Quicksilver moments and other cool stuff!
We'll start with 1) when the campaign starts and then every 10 minutes, well move on to the next question. Please share so everyone sees this! pic.twitter.com/ITHQE9XDDm— Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021
You can check out some of the #SaveQuicksilver tweets below...
"Waste"
#SaveQuicksilver y’all really brought in two great actors to play a character that so many ppl love just to waste them huh🧍 pic.twitter.com/TlSeM7ZTN7— ًrenn / ًvenus | #SaveQuicksilver (@marmaladeskyss) March 10, 2021
"Ruined Quicksilver"
#SaveQuicksilver if i had a nickel for every time the mcu ruined quicksilver, i’d have two nickels. which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice pic.twitter.com/CmG4RTU4MG— woe ↯ #savequicksilver (@80SMAXlMOFF) March 9, 2021
Team Pietro
save my husband #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/jfqMUTH8LN— josh o’connor’s gf (@flowermoonfilm) March 10, 2021
Team Peter
you shouldn’t have wasted him for just a boner joke, peter maximoff deserved better than that! #SaveQuicksilver ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3MrOx1fwU1— magne (@kitwqlker) March 8, 2021
Why Not Both?
"I love Peter!" "I love Peter and Pietro!" pic.twitter.com/6ACS0InHqT— Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021
More of This!
Let’s not forget about how good these two were together, they felt like brother & sister. Let’s get them back together #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/WTwO6cukBs— flashy_editss #SaveQuicksilver (@EditssFlashy) March 10, 2021
Is Ralph Bohner the End?
Imagine if Quicksilver never comes back to the MCU and people around the world who love the character look him up on the Wiki and see that his last appearance ever was a fake out as Ralph fucking Bohner. Do you think Marvel characters should be treated like this? #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/kvzKH1bu4U— Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 8, 2021
Dream Team
Imagine if Pietro/Peter and Tommy had teamed up in the finale..the power they would've had 🥺 There's still hope.#SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/yJq8H7R0S5— Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021
He Is Loved
#Marvel this character is so loved they literally got him doing commercials AND gave him a cameo in Deadpool 2 #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/Whm7X9irXI— jupiter ⨂ (@Colosspool) March 8, 2021
More X-Men, Please
I just need closure from this story arc— kelsey 🦋 (@wandaandbucky) March 10, 2021
😞✋🏻 #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/gp3VuSUzVO
There's Still Hope
Hoping Dr.Strange 2 multiverse of madness can correct the real identity of Evan Peters character in WandaVision 😭😭😭 #SaveQuicksilver #petermaximoff #unclepietro pic.twitter.com/780YM1cPu8— Stacy (@gwenlarusso) March 8, 2021
Do you think Quicksilver deserved better or did you appreciate the comical red herring? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!0comments
Watch WandaVision on Disney+.
