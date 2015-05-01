Ultron is Totally Coming Back For WandaVision

UItron should absolutely be returning to the MCU for WandaVision and some other familiar faces could be popping in for Phase 4, so let’s talk about it. Yes, this is yet another article and video about WandaVision, this time we don’t have a new trailer or anything, but I’ve been going back and reading some comics and they got me thinking about how much sense it would make for Ultron to appear in WandaVision. Ultron has a lot of ties to Scarlet Witch and The Vision in both the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, he probably wouldn't be the only familiar face in the Disney+ series.

WandaVision is expected to have influences from Tom King’s The Vision comics but it also seems to be pretty thoroughly influenced by the 1985 run of The Vision and Scarlet Witch written by Steve Englehart. The 1985 series puts Wanda and Vision in their own home, trying to live a traditional human life together, having kids and leaving their Avengers days behind them. The series repeatedly explores Vision’s mindset of what it means to be human despite having an android body.

If WandaVision is going to explore Vision's state of mind, especially after dying twice (once being killed by his own wife and then again by Thanos), couldn’t that bring to light some literal daddy issues? After all, Ultron really is Vision’s father, and Vision did kill his own dad the day after he was born.

Ultron shows up in this comic run in a couple of issues. I don’t think Ultron’s role in the comic story would be the same as it would be in the Disney+ series story. Ultron would likely be a reminder of Vision's origins as he wrestles with his existence in WandaVision.

If I were a betting man, I would put my money on an appearance by Ultron, whether or not James Spader returns to voice the part. When Marvel did their awesome Damage Control VR event in select cities, they used Ross Marquand as the voice of Ultron. Marquand is the same guy who took over Red Skull for Infinity War, and you couldn’t even tell the difference until you read the names in the credits or saw an article on Comicbook.com.

So, who else might show up in WandaVision? I’ve got some names for ya.

First of all, Doctor Strange is almost definitely going to be there, briefly. I say this not only because Wanda is going straight from WandaVision to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but also because she’s going to be getting pregnant one way or another in this show. and she’ll need a doctor. Also, someone with some multidimensional experience could be of tremendous value.

Next, Quicksilver. Maybe you saw the alleged leak of a Funko Pop! set that includes Vision and Quicksilver, but it really just makes sense for Pietro to be in this series -- whether it’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version or another universe’s version played by Evan Peters. The majority of this show seems to be some sort of imaginary manifestation by Wanda or Vision or both, so anything is possible, but Wanda’s twin bro should play a part.

Some long shots but still possible...

Nick Fury. Someone had to have gotten a hold of Vision’s body after Infinity War, and it’s a safe bet it’s locked up somewhere, and maybe it’s what is projecting this illusion in the first place with some help from Wanda’s powers? Where Nick Fury goes, Maria Hill is never very far. And, with Monica Rambeau in the series all grown up and probably on her way to becoming Photon and honing some powers of her own -- it could make sense for Carol Danvers to be checking in on her as she works on a major assignment involving Wanda and Vision.

If we want to get more wildly ambitious, maybe Wanda’s real dad Magneto appears or at least gets mentioned? Maybe the Human Torch gets acknowledged seeing as in comics Vision’s body belonged to a synthezoid version of Human Torch before Johnny Storm took on that role? Maybe Wonder Man even pops in, seeing as in comic stories Vision is a new extension of Wonder Man’s personality and memories. Wonder Man already appeared on a poster in Guardians of the Galaxy with Nathan Fillion in the part.

One last one, maybe Hawkeye plays a part? He is, after all, the one who told Wanda she’s an Avenger in Age of Ultron and what else is he going to be doing between now and when he hands the mantle over to Kate Bishop in his own series? This one isn't one to bet one, though.

Who knows! This show really gives a serious anything-is-possible feel. What characters do you want to see show up in WandaVision? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

WandaVision premieres its first episode on Disney+ on January 15.