WandaVision's Latest Teaser Has Vision Questioning Reality

Marvel fans have now seen the first four episodes of WandaVision, and there has been a whole lot to unpack! We know Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is controlling the sitcom-inspired reality happening in Westview, and some clues have indicated that her fellow townspeople know something isn't quite right. One character who is becoming increasingly suspicious is Vision (Paul Bettany) who questioned the reality in the third episode, which led to Wanda doing a rewind. At the end of the fourth episode, Vision's facial expressions after Wanda claims "Geraldine" (Teyonah Parris, who is really Monica Rambeau) left on her own accord was a definite hint that he knows something sinister is afoot. In a recent teaser released by Marvel, Vision begins to question his reality even further.

Most of the footage in the new teaser is stuff we've already seen, but we're especially intrigued by the Vision line, "I think something's wrong here," from Episode 3 as well as a new quote, "Did you really not see what I saw?" Based on Vision's outfit, that second quote will probably be coming in the 1980s episode. You can check out the video in the post below:

So far, we have seen Wanda and Vision living their suburban lifestyle in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. The fourth episode took a break to show things from SWORD's perspective, but we assume things will jump into the 1980s in the next episode. However, Bettany recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last. "Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.