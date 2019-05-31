Watch Sebastian Stan Sing Minion Songs With His Avengers: Endgame Stunt Doubles

Sebastian Stan is beloved by Marvel fans thanks to his portrayal of Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first popping up in Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then he’s appeared in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and now Avengers: Endgame, but even through all those movies, you’ve never seen him quite like this. In a new video, Stan alongside two of his stunt doubles decided to do their full-on Minion impressions, and it was simply delightful.

The video has them doing the “Ba Ba Ba, BaBa, Banana” number, and Stan takes the third spot in the song, dancing behind his two friends as they have what appears to be a blast bringing the lovable minions to the MCU. The video is brief but that doesn’t take away from how great it is, and you can check out the video in all its glory above.

Unfortunately, we won’t be getting Minions in the MCU anytime soon, though fans have created plenty of fan art featuring the lovable Gru crew as all sorts of superhero characters. The adorable Minions have shown up in all three Despicable Me films as well as their own Minions spinoff, which will be getting its own sequel. We’re not sure what the future holds for the Despicable Me core series, but here’s hoping this isn’t the last we’ve seen of it.

As for Stan’s Winter Soldier, fans will get to see him reprise the role in the upcoming Falcon & Winter Soldier series coming to Disney+. The new series will feature the hilarious duo that stole the show in Captain America: Civil War and Stan recently teased what the series could hold for him.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

Disney+ launches later this year, but until then you can see Stan in Avengers: Endgame, which is in theaters now.