Watch: It’s a Tale of Two Hawkeyes in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Season 1 4K Collector’s Edition Clip (Exclusive)

Disney recently gave Star Wars and Marvel favorites like Andor and Moon Knight the collector’s edition treatment, and now they are releasing four more favorites in special collector’s edition format. Today fans can pick up collector’s editions of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye – The Complete First Season, Marvel Studios’ Loki – The Complete Second Season, Star Wars: Ahsoka – The Complete First Season, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season, and each set will include gorgeous SteelBook artwork from artist Attila Szarka. They will also include collectible concept art cards and the ability to watch all four in stunning 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the new Hawkeye Collector’s Edition set in the video above.

The new clip comes from the special behind the scenes featurette A Tale of Two Hawkeyes, which dives into how the team behind the show went about crafting each Archer’s unique style and how they integrated storytelling into each and every battle the two shared. Executive Producer Trinh Tran speaks about how they wanted all of those scenes along the way to feed into a grand fight scene at the end that truly showed the growth and evolution of the show’s two lead heroes.

“We’ve worked for months on sort of how do we get Kate and Clint in sync for the final battle in a way that really showcases that they now trust each other and are working together,” Tran said. “In the earlier episodes you see there’s much more of a messy fight between the two of them, because they are not quite sure about each other yet and they’re still learning about each other, but here we really, what we really want is creating the partnership in the fight.”

“A really big story point for us was to establish the new Clint Barton style. To establish her being a little you know shaky on the uptake, but then evolving together and being able to do this big teamwork epic hero moment at the end,” Stunt Coordinator Heidi Moneymaker said.

“He has a somewhat established style, but because of the fact that he’s coming into this show as a retired superhero, we wanted to keep his style in the flair of what he’s always done, but think like everything always hurts. I’m getting too old for this. I’m still winning but it’s a lot more of a struggle now,” Moneymaker said.”

Jeremy Renner highlighted how key that style and the stuntwork overall was to creating a sense of where Clint is at this particular time in his life. “There’s a lot of characteristics that come from the stunt department, which is very very key to the storytelling. I wasn’t fighting so much as getting beat up and falling, and remember going to the ground a lot, and I’m okay with that,” Renner said.

Hailee Steinfeld went all in on preparing for the role, and it truly seemed to pay off. “I love that this role is very physical, and I love that this job left me no excuse but to get to a place where I could come here and be shown something right before a take and I would be able to pick up on it quickly” Steinfeld said. “And I do think the preparation that I did back in LA really helped.”

“What’s great about Hailee is that she really does put the work in to becoming that character. She wanted to learn archery. She wanted to learn the stunt moves. She wanted to spend every moment really absorbing who this character is, what is Kate Bishop’s style, and how is that different from Clint Barton’s Hawkeye version,” Tran said.

You can find the full rundown of Bonus Features included in the new collector’s edition below.

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

— Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

— Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye. Deleted Scenes Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye – The Complete First Season is available in stores now.