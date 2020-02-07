Watch Korg and Miek Gossip About Thor in Hilarious Thor: Ragnarok Deleted Scene

Months after Disney released its epic Infinity Saga box set on home media, snippets from the 50 minutes worth of deleted scenes included with the set have started making its way online. First, it was Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) facing off against the massive, comics-accurate Supreme Intelligence; then, it was Smart Hulk exploding out of the Hulkbuster armor in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, it’s Korg(Taika Waititi) and Miek poking fun at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as the God of Thunder gets settled in for his massive Thor: Ragnarok makeover.

In the scene, the Grandmaster’s gladiators are busy picking out their weapons for the night when some guards come to haul Thor away. As he’s being strapped down into the hair cutting contraption, unfinished VFX renderings of Korg and Miek start whispering to each, poking fun at the character’s swagger. After Thor points out he can see them gossipping, they turn even further away from the Asgardian. After the initial clip of the two goofballs, the VFX renderings go away and you can see Waititi and Stephen Murdoch in their motion capture suits prior to the implementation of visual effects. Check out the hilarious clip below.

The sequence is just one of many deleted scenes included with the box set, something that’s quickly become one of the most sought-after collectibles in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After selling out as an exclusive offering from Best Buy, sealed versions of the item are selling for three to four-times list price on the secondary market.

Earlier Friday, one copy of the box set sold for just under $1,200 while a handful of sets have been sold throughout the week from $606 to $1,225 depending on location and condition. Even unopened copies have been selling upwards of $860, largely due to the exclusive artwork and offerings found with the set, like one deleted scene per movie.

As for Korg and Miek, the two went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame after quickly becoming fan-favorites in Ragnarok. It’s fully expected for the two to end up appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, even more so after Waititi boarded the project to direct.

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

