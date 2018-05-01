Watch Tom Holland Spoil ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To A Large Crowd That Hasn’t Seen The Movie

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are well known for their struggles in keeping Marvel secrets, but Holland might have just taken the crown with his latest spoiler.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo appeared at Arc Light Cinemas Hollywood alongside Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige for a screening of Infinity War. They also brought along some fan favorites from the cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland. It was Holland though that stole the show with just two words.

The Russos thanked the audience for coming out and supporting the movie and then brought Holland out to uproarious applause. He walked to the stage and then picked up a microphone and said “I’m alive!”, which the crowd celebrated. What the crowd didn’t know was that he was clearly referencing the end of the film, which sees his character Spider-Man fading from existence thanks to Thanos’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Some probably put it together but they didn’t have too much time to ponder it as Benedict Cumberbatch made his way to the stage soon thereafter. It seems Holland, who had been surpassed by many accounts by Ruffalo for biggest spoiler, has taken his place back atop the mountain.

Holland had trouble keeping secrets for Spider-Man: Homecoming too, with his co-star Laura Harrier admitting he is the worst when it comes to guarding spoilers.

“I think we’re pretty good at it,” Harrier said. “Tom is terrible at it! He is the worst. He tells everything. I’m always like, ‘What are you saying? Stop!’”

The directors really took precautions this time around, even filming fake scenes and passing out fake scripts in certain occasions. They did the same thing for Avengers 4, and most likely they are keeping Holland as far away from that treasure chest as possible.

