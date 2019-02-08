The Internet Is Freaking Out That Wendy’s Picked Marvel Over DC

Marvel

Wendy’s is a fast food company whose brand includes pretending to be a sentient being on Twitter, offering thoughts, opinions, and feelings on the social media platform. Followers have taken to asking the official Twitter account questions, with the answers likely being the response of whatever employee is monitoring the account at that time.

Comic book writer Gail Simone asked the company if they preferred Marvel or DC Comics, to which the human behind the account replied, “Marvel.” This was merely an arbitrary declaration, as a company doesn’t have feelings on such playful rivalries.

Whoever ran the account did go on to point out that both Marvel and DC have their strengths and encouraged fans to enjoy both publishers.

For some reason, some Twitter users had passionate reactions to a human running a brand’s social media page claiming that one publisher could be superior to the other, which you can read below.

