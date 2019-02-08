The Internet Is Freaking Out That Wendy’s Picked Marvel Over DC

Wendy’s is a fast food company whose brand includes pretending to be a sentient being on Twitter, offering thoughts, opinions, and feelings on the social media platform. Followers have taken to asking the official Twitter account questions, with the answers likely being the response of whatever employee is monitoring the account at that time.

Comic book writer Gail Simone asked the company if they preferred Marvel or DC Comics, to which the human behind the account replied, “Marvel.” This was merely an arbitrary declaration, as a company doesn’t have feelings on such playful rivalries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whoever ran the account did go on to point out that both Marvel and DC have their strengths and encouraged fans to enjoy both publishers.

For some reason, some Twitter users had passionate reactions to a human running a brand’s social media page claiming that one publisher could be superior to the other, which you can read below.

Contradicting Merchandise

Be Careful

Be careful, Marvel seems to enjoy putting redheads to death or in impossible marriages or both. — Jason (@squidhands) February 7, 2019

Dead to Me

You’re dead to me now. I’m going to take my DC-loving dollars to Burger King! 😛 — CaptainTrueTanker (@TrueTanker) February 7, 2019

Looking at You, McDonald’s

Hey, @McDonalds, have you heard that Wendy’s picked a side on the civil war that is Marvel vs DC? Your fans and customers want to know… are you a Marvelite or a DCnaut? pic.twitter.com/ntGZUUfLDh — LodiX (@lodix1) February 7, 2019

What a Day

I’m so happy I was here for the day Wendy’s declared Marvel over DC and proceeded to shut down a bunch of haters (and then give a little love to DC). — Valerie Kane (@Valkyrie_Kane) February 7, 2019

Dead to Me

You’re dead to me Wendy — josh (@josh76128945) February 7, 2019

What a World

We live in a world where @Wendys choosing Marvel over DC became a headline…

The nerds have to officially taken over. #WeDidIt #Nerds #Geeks — Geo (@Geo_Was_Here) February 7, 2019

Pizza Pizza