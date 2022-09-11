Werewolf by Night Trailer Might Have Sneaked in Surprise Marvel Horror Character

The Werewolf by Night trailer has arrived right in time for spooky season, giving fans their first look at Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous monster, Man-Thing, and Lara Donnelly's hunter, presumably one none other than Elsa Bloodstone. If you go back and watch the trailer through another time, you might notice a familiar face.

At the gathering of hunters, led by Harriet Sansom Harris' Verusa, a puppet—modeled after those old carnival fortune tellers, nonetheless—talks to the group. "Good luck. I'll be rotting for you," the teller says. As it turns out, the closed captioning identifies him as Ulysses, meaning it's likely the character is none other than Ulysses Bloodsotne, the father of Elsa and a fan-favorite Marvel Horror character in his own right.

In addition to sporting the same look as the character with long hair and a beard, an official synopsis released in support of the show confirms the patriarch behind the Bloodstone Temple has died, and that's why the hunters have arrived at the house.

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

The "Marvel Studios Special Presentation," as it's being called, will mark Michael Giacchino's Marvel filmmaking debut.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!