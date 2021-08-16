What If...? Star Says He Recorded His Lines Three Years Ago

✖

Marvel's What If...? is Marvel Studios' first earnest foray into the world of animation, and it's going to only be the tip of the iceberg as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves forward. The thing about animation is that it takes a substantial amount of time to produce compared to its live-action counterparts. When it comes to What If...?, the show's writers began writing the second season a full year and a half before the initial batch of episodes first hit Disney+ earlier this month.

In fact, Chris Sullivan tells us he first recorded his lines as Taserface some three years ago, well before the COVID pandemic began to change the plans (and recording methods) of most people in Hollywood.

"I think I did this like three years ago. It's been a long time since I was in the studio for this," Sullivan tells ComicBook.com. "So it's been in the works for a bit and we didn't have any of these worries when we were recording."

While some animated properties were forced to go remote for recording their lines, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 alumnus tells us he walked into a Hollywood studio and recorded his lines by himself with the show's filmmakers. Because of Marvel's secrecy, Sullivan didn't have anyone to act with.

"I literally had a verbal description of what the series was and just my lines and the lines that I was reacting and interacting with," the actor adds. "So, and then the producers were able to give me a few ideas of, 'Okay, this is what's happening. This is a mess.' But it was also pretty secretive."

Sullivan makes sure to add he did bump into a fellow What If...? castmate — fellow Guardians star Sean Gunn — as he was leaving the studio one recording session. Other than that, he's had his lines in the can for years, just waiting to see the show they were recorded for.

Sullivan next appears as Taserface in the second episode of Marvel's What If...?, due out this Wednesday, August 18th, on Disney+.

