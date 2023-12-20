What If...?: Marvel Just Shared Another Holiday-Themed Poster

The second season of Marvel's What If...? is releasing its first episode on Friday with the next eight episodes dropping every day through December 30th. Fans already know one episode will be Christmas-themed featuring the return of a fan-favorite Marvel villain. Marvel Studios has already released some holiday-themed posters, and their newest one teases a winter wonderland.

"It's a snow-brainer, stream #WhatIf Season 2 only on @DisneyPlus starting December 22 ❄️ Unwrap 9 new episodes daily. Art by @nosmallvictories inspired by What If... ? Season 2," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the poster below:

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

What Is Marvel Sudios' Next Project After What If...?

January will see the release of Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff about Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox). You can read Marvel Studios' description of Echo here: "Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles," the synopsis reads.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

"It's our first TV-MA show, so it's a little on the grittier side for Marvel," executive producer Brad Winderbaum recently told members of the press at the trailer event for Echo. "And I think again, shows kind of the breadth of what Marvel's capable of. And certainly something, again, if you know the comics and know the history, it feels very in line, but is kind of a new direction for the brand, especially on Disney+. And to that end, it's going to be, for many reasons, going to be simultaneously released on Disney+ and Hulu."

What If...? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on December 22nd. Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10th.