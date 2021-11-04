What Marvel Fans Could Expect From Disney+ Day

In a matter of days, executives stationed across the wide-reaching grasp of the Walt Disney Company will unveil their latest content for the company’s streaming platform. Disney+ Day will be here before you know it, and while its exact format has yet to be unveiled, the promotional event is sure to reveal some more information about Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. It’s the latter of the two we’re going to focus on here.

Since the day does focus on Disney+ after all, there will be little to no promotion for upcoming movies. That’s why Marvel fans probably shouldn’t expect to see the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. On that same front, it’s probably safe to say the studio’s 2022 release slate won’t be teased all too much either. Every movie on the schedule was just delayed by an average of two months, so the House of Ideas probably doesn’t want to reveal too much about the movies—Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—just quite yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that we’ve got that bit of a disclaimer out of the way, it’s reasonable to expect we’ll get teasers for at least three of Marvel Studios’ four Disney+ shows set to air in 2022. We know so far Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight have all wrapped principal photography, and there will likely be at least a teaser or sizzle reel released for all three of those projects. There’s also the chance we’ll get updated release windows for all three of those shows, plus a release window for the second season of Marvel’s What If…? as well. There’s even probably an outside chance we’d even get a look at Secret Invasion, now in production in and around London.

As far as major reveals go, there are only two that jump to mind, and they’ve already been reported on substantially. The Alaqua Cox-starring Echo series, spinning out of the events of Hawkeye, is reportedly beginning production during the earliest parts of 2022, so it stands to reason Kevin Feige and company will publicly reveal the show and maybe some characters involved before crews are assembled and casting grids make their way around the internet.

Then there’s the Werewolf By Night Halloween special that’s reportedly in the works for a Disney+ release next Halloween. Though the release is still a year away, it would flesh out Marvel’s release slate for the next year, and give fans something to discuss. In fact, maybe the character will end up making his debut in Moon Knight, and both of those reveals will take place on Disney+ Day to help tie everything together.

Beyond that, there’s no saying what’s a possibility. If Marvel execs do want to briefly touch on films, there’s the possibility they’d reveal which movie will take the last release date in 2023, with the options likely being Blade, Fantastic Four, and Captain America 4. With a bunch of release delays fresh in mind—and the fact there are shows like Ironheart and Armor Wars that still need to start filming—there’s a good chance few new series will be announced other than the aforementioned ones we technically already know about.

Disney+ Day takes place on Friday, November 12th.