Marvel Exec Reveals When They Decided to Make a Hawkeye Show

After Black Widow finally hit theaters in 2021, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) ended up as the last member of the original Avengers team to be without their own solo project. That ultimately changed in December after Barton and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) got their own show on Disney+. As it turns out, the creatives at Marvel Studios began talking about the solo Hawkeye project while principal photography was underway on Avengers: Endgame.

“Avengers: Endgame was filming and we started to talk about what the Hawkeye story could be. We haven’t gotten the chance to really tell the Clint Barton story,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran revealed during Disney+’s Assembled episode showcasing the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She added, “Endgame is when you really start to see that emotional journey he started going through with his family by losing his family in the Blip and getting them back, but in between that time, becoming Ronin. I remember sitting in that trailer, still shooting Endgame, going ‘God, there’s so much great source material from the comics, and how am I gonna actually put this all in two hours?’”

At one point, Hawkeye was being developed as a film, much like Black Widow, though Marvel eventually opted to changed it into a limited series.

“I mean, you know, it’s time getting to spend time with these characters and let them grow. And again, we’re introducing this character and you know, it’s it’s about these guys coming together and learning from one another and, and, yeah, and also, it’s a world that you get to live in for a little longer,” Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas previously said of the show. “I don’t know. I mean, again, it’s to me, it’s just more time you know, it’s always I think you fall in love with these characters when you make these things and you fall in love with all the possibilities of the you know, the ways you can annoy Clint and, and, you know, smash them together. And so yeah, getting to really, you know, have the runway to do that is you’re always gonna take it.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other DefendersVerse characters do you want to see appear in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.